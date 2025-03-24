Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court refuses to recall order granting bail to Ashish Mishra

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to recall its earlier order granting bail to former Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra over allegations that witnesses were being threatened in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A two-judge Bench of the apex court comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh refused to pass any order recalling its earlier direction of granting bail to Mishra. "The police report did not substantiate the allegations that a person close to Mishra had tried to influence the witnesses," the bench noted and refused to entertain the plea filed by kin of some of the deceased who sought cancellation of bail of Mishra on the ground that he was trying to influence the witnesses in the case.

The SC, however, granted liberty to a prosecution eye-witness, who was allegedly sought to be influenced against testifying, to file a complaint with the police authorities.

The apex court clarified that the complaint of the family members of the deceased, shall be investigated "dispassionately and uninfluenced by the conclusions drawn earlier by the police in its status report."

In one of its earlier hearings, the Supreme Court had asked the Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, to initiate an enquiry into the allegations levelled by family members of some of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that the prime accused Mishra tried to influence the witnesses in the case.

On July 22, 2023, in a major relief to Mishra in the case relating to the violence that claimed eight lives, the Supreme Court had granted him bail with a slew of directions.