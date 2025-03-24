Manipur police arrest two Arambai Tenngol members for clash with UNLF militants in Imphal East

IMPHAL: Security forces on Sunday arrested two persons belonging to Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) in connection with clash with the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (Pambei) in Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

Police also said "raids are going on to arrest other accused" involved in the incident at Kongpal in Imphal East district on Saturday.

At least four militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) outfit were injured in a clash with members of Meitei radical organisation Arambai Tenggol in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday.

The four injured UNLF (Pambei) militants were taken into police custody.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol barged into the residence of a UNLF militant, identified as Irengbam Nandakumar Singh (56), in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked insurgents of the Imphal Valley-based outfit.