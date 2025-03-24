'Shocks our conscience': SC rips into UP government for 'high-handed' house demolitions in Prayagraj

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its "high handed" demolition in Prayagraj saying it had shocked its conscience.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also frowned upon the manner in which the houses were bulldozed within 24 hours of serving notices without the time to appeal.

"It shocks our conscience how the residential premises were demolished in a high handed manner. The manner in which the whole process has been conducted is shocking. Courts cannot tolerate such process. If we tolerate in one case it will continue," the bench said.

The top court said it would allow the reconstruction of the demolished homes at the cost of the petitioners given their undertakings of filing the appeals before the appellate authority within the specified time and not claiming equities over the plot or creating third-party interests.

If their appeals get dismissed, the court said, the petitioners must demolish the houses at their own cost.

The matter was adjourned to enable the petitioners to file the undertaking.