Yoga meets nature: Ancient Living Root Bridge hosts unique session in Meghalaya

The Living Root Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage contender, is woven entirely from the aerial roots of rubber fig trees, creating a living, breathing pathway that grows stronger with time. Surrounded by lush rainforest and cascading streams, it served as the perfect venue to showcase how yoga is more than just a practice—it is a way of life that aligns with nature.

Ever since the United Nations declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, India has redefined how the world experiences yoga by hosting sessions at some of its most iconic landmarks.

From the Taj Mahal to the Konark Sun Temple, from the Gateway of India to the Red Fort, each location tells a story of history, culture, and well-being. Now, the Living Root Bridge joins this list, bringing the spirit of yoga to the heart of Meghalaya’s sacred landscapes.

“As the countdown to Yoga Day continues, events like these will not only promote the benefits of yoga but also highlight India’s stunning natural and cultural heritage,” an official statement said.

“With each asana performed on this ancient bridge, the message was clear—yoga is not confined to studios; it belongs to the world, to nature, and to every individual seeking balance and well-being,” the statement added.