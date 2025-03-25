Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi cuts ties with J&K separatist groups DPM, Hurriyat

SRINAGAR: Senior leader of separatist group Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi announced that he has cut all ties with separatism.

A former aide of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, Advocate Reshi stated that he has severed ties with hardline Hurriyat (G) function and his party DPM, and reaffirmed allegiance to India

“I have severed all ties with the DPM in 2018 during my tenure as chairman and have no connection with these organisations or any separatist entist since then,” Reshi said.

Criticising Hurriyat ideology, he said, “It has failed to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He reaffirmed his allegiance to India, declaring himself a bonafide citizen committed to the supremacy of Indian constitution.

Reacting to the development, Home Minister Amit Shah said separatism has become history in Kashmir.

“I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat,” the Home Minister said.

Separatist politics in J&K has gone to the back burner since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A alongside the downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019.

Most of the top and second rung separatist leadership is in detention within and outside J&K. Many separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Masrat Alam are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.