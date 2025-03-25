Assault on Army officer: HC raps Punjab Police, asks state govt to explain delay in registering FIR

CHANDIGARH: Expressing strong reservations over the manner in which Punjab Police officials conducted themselves in an alleged assault case involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad Singh Bath, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to explain the delay in the registration of a case over the issue and file a detailed reply by March 28.

A notice of motion was also issued to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state by Justice Sandeep Moudgil on a plea by the Colonel. The court also asked the government to explain why it did not proceed with another complaint by a police official who claimed injuries.

Questioning the seven-day delay in registering an First Information Report (FIR), Justice Moudgil asked, "Why did you not register the FIR when you learnt of the incident? Why this delay? What is the explanation?”

The bench asked why the Punjab Police were willing to register an FIR based on the complaint of the dhaba owner but refused to heed the complaint filed by the colonel’s wife.

Justice Moudgil said, "If your clients were so honest and dedicated, they should have booked them, taken them for medical. Instead, they fled from the spot and spent three days apologizing.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by Colonel Bath against the State of Punjab. The petition sought the transfer of FIR No. 69, dated March 22, 2025, registered at Police Station Civil Lines, Patiala to the CBI or any independent agency to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation.

He alleged in the plea that a fair investigation was impossible under the Punjab Police.