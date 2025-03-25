Assault on Army officer: HC raps Punjab Police, asks state govt to explain delay in registering FIR

CHANDIGARH: Expressing strong reservations over the manner in which Punjab Police officials conducted themselves in an alleged assault case involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad Singh Bath, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to explain the delay in the registration of a case over the issue and file a detailed reply by March 28.
A notice of motion was also issued to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state by Justice Sandeep Moudgil on a plea by the Colonel. The court also asked the government to explain why it did not proceed with another complaint by a police official who claimed injuries.
Questioning the seven-day delay in registering an First Information Report (FIR), Justice Moudgil asked, "Why did you not register the FIR when you learnt of the incident? Why this delay? What is the explanation?”
The bench asked why the Punjab Police were willing to register an FIR based on the complaint of the dhaba owner but refused to heed the complaint filed by the colonel’s wife.
Justice Moudgil said, "If your clients were so honest and dedicated, they should have booked them, taken them for medical. Instead, they fled from the spot and spent three days apologizing.”
The court was hearing a petition filed by Colonel Bath against the State of Punjab. The petition sought the transfer of FIR No. 69, dated March 22, 2025, registered at Police Station Civil Lines, Patiala to the CBI or any independent agency to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation.
He alleged in the plea that a fair investigation was impossible under the Punjab Police.
After the hearing, Deepinder Singh Virk, one of the counsels representing Colonel Bath, said that the high court has directed the state of Punjab to file a detailed reply by Friday. He added that the court has sought a reply on specific points which include all the officers who were present at the spot at the time of the incident. "The family of the Colonel had approached the Patiala SSP. Why was the matter delayed for eight days and FIR not registered? The intimation was given by the Colonel's family as soon as the incident took place. To which officer was the information given at the first instance and why did he opt not to register the FIR," he said.
The petition read, "Despite the seriousness of the offence, the local police failed to take action. Distress calls made to senior officials were ignored and, instead of registering an FIR based on the petitioner's statement, a bogus FIR under 'affray' against unknown persons was filed on the complaint of an unrelated third party."
The petition also sought a stay into the probe by Punjab Police and examination of the role of senior police officers in delaying the registration of the FIR.
The plea alleges his wife was pressured by the policemen to strike a compromise and further claimed that some cops admitted in a video call to his wife that they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The family of the colonel on Monday ended their dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Patiala after they were assured that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would hear their grievance in a meeting on March 31.
Many ex-servicemen and veterans had joined the dharna led by the family of Colonel Bath. His wife Jasvinder Kaur has demanded the transfer of Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh.
Colonel Bath, currently posted at the Army headquarters in New Delhi, alleged that he was assaulted on the night of March 13.