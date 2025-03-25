Bill to regulate coaching centers stalled as Rajasthan Assembly session adjourned indefinitely

JAIPUR: The much anticipated bill to regulate the coaching industry and curb student suicides in Rajasthan has now been put on the back burner.

The budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, which commenced on January 31, has been adjourned indefinitely. During this session, the state government introduced 14 bills, but only 10 were passed.

After extensive discussions and protests, three bills were referred to the Select Committee for reconsideration. These include the Groundwater Management Bill, the Rajasthan Land Revenue Amendment Bill, and the Rajasthan Coaching Center Bill. While ruling party leaders made statements about introducing the Conversion Bill, it was not tabled in the session. As a result, a total of four bills remain pending.

While four Bills have got delayed, a huge political storm has erupted over the stalling of the coaching centre bill. On the final day of the session, a heated debate was witnessed between the ruling and opposition parties over the Rajasthan Coaching Center Bill, 2025, which was introduced just a few days ago and aims to regulate coaching centers.

Surprisingly, despite the opposition agreeing to pass the bill with minor amendments, the government refused to approve it, leading to its referral to the Select Committee.

The opposition accused the government of deliberately stalling the bill, alleging a lack of seriousness in addressing the critical issue as the bill had come about after years of rising student suicides in Kota, called the coaching capital of India.