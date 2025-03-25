Nagpur violence: 114 arrested so far, probe moving in right direction, says top cop

NAGPUR: As many as 114 people have been arrested in connection with the March 17 violence in Nagpur, and the probe is moving in the right direction, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal said that the police were probing into social media posts circulated around the time of the violence, and some people involved in uploading them have been identified.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson took place in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 after baseless rumours were spread claiming that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burned during the VHP protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to the authorities.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured in the violence.

Following the violence, in which one person lost his life, a curfew was imposed in several areas of the city and was lifted on Sunday.

Singal said, "At least 13 cases have been registered, and 114 people have been arrested for the violence. The accused were produced in court. The probe is moving in the right direction."

The police department has also got some leads in four cyber crime cases registered in connection with the rioting, he said.

Social media posts circulated at the time are also being probed, he added.

The commissioner further said preparations were underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on March 30.