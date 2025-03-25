New Income Tax Bill to be taken up for discussion in monsoon session: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in the monsoon session of Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussions on the Finance Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the new income tax bill, which was introduced in the House on February 13, is currently being vetted by the Select Committee.

The Select Committee has been mandated to submit its report by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

"...we will take it (new income tax bill) up in the monsoon session," Sitharaman said.