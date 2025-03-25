Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders to discuss issues pertaining to Judiciary

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened a meeting of floor leaders of the House on Tuesday evening to discuss issues related to the judiciary, following allegations of a large amount of cash being recovered from the residence of a Delhi High Court judge. Dhankhar said that the matter extends beyond judicial concerns, impacting the sovereignty, supremacy, and relevance of Parliament.

In his invitation to the floor leaders, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of upholding the legal system established by Parliament in 2015. “This House, keeping dignity in mind, demonstrating dignified conduct, unanimously created a legal system in 2015, and that constitutional structure that emanated unanimously with one abstention from the Parliament endorsed by state legislatures should be rule of law because it was sanctified by the Hon'ble President by appending her signatures under Article 111,” he stated.

Dhankhar asserted the need to reinforce the parliamentary decision, saying, “Now is the befitting occasion for all of us to reiterate that because that was a visionary step endorsed by Parliament. And imagine if that had taken place, things would have been different.”

He further went on to say that the constitutional limitations on altering parliamentary decisions. We need to reflect on what happened. Under the Constitution, no provision allows anyone to tinker with that. There is no constitutional provision of review or appeal of a constitutional amendment.

"The Chairman pointed out the current conflict between parliamentary law and judicial orders. we are at a crossroads. I strongly urge members to reflect. There can be no breach by any institution of what emanated from the parliament, endorsed by legislatures. And that should again, I reiterate, be the mechanism holding the field,” he said.

Dhankhar expressed his hope for a productive discussion, saying, “I am sure we will have a very fruitful interaction and find a way out, because legislature and judiciary perform optimally when they perform best in their respective realm with expedition. I do not wish to be judgmental on any issue but one thing that has found widespread acceptability in the country is that the entire material available with the Supreme Court has been shared with the people at large and the constitution of a committee with that speed I’m sure things will be available to us.”