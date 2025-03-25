SC questions delay in FIR, grants bail to motorbike racer's wife Sumera Parvez

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Sumera Parvez, the wife of deceased international motorbike racer Asbak Mon Tharoth, in connection with his 2018 murder.

The court also questioned the State of Rajasthan on the significant delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR), which was registered only in 2020—two years after the crime allegedly took place.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta noted that Parvez had already been in custody for nearly three years, while other co-accused individuals had been granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court. The apex court, therefore, allowed her plea for bail.

Parvez, accused of conspiring in her husband's murder, had moved the Supreme Court after her bail plea was rejected by the Rajasthan High Court last year.

In her plea, she maintained her innocence and claimed the case against her was a "malicious attempt to frame" her. She further stated that she was a mother to a young child who was in urgent need of her care and affection.