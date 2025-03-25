Task force to check rising trend of student suicides

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the increasing suicide deaths in higher educational institutions across the country, the Supreme Court on Monday formed a National Task Force for a mechanism to prevent student suicide deaths on campuses and address their mental health issues.

The two-judge bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan directed Delhi Police to register an FIR on the complaints by family members of two students who died by suicide while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in 2023. The top court directed the DCP (southwest district) to register the FIR and depute an officer not below an assistant police commissioner to investigate.

Noting that a “disturbing pattern” of student suicides was being reported from various educational institutions across the country, the apex court ordered the formation of the NTF headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat. The bench asked him to submit a report in four months identifying the causes and propose steps to strengthen mechanisms to check student suicides.

The apex court clarified that these tragedies underscored the urgent need for a more comprehensive, robust and responsive mechanism to address various factors which compel students to resort to taking their own lives.

The court also added that failure to have proper prevention mechanisms would mean failing the very purpose of education to uplift, empower, and transform lives.