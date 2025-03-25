Three Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

RAIPUR: Three Maoists in uniform were killed in an encounter in the strife-torn Dantewada district on Tuesday as security forces intensified operations against left-wing insurgency, the Bastar police said.

According to Bastar police, a team of security forces launched an anti-Maoist operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists along the inter-district forest border area of Dantewada-Bijapur. At around 8 AM, an encounter broke out between the Maoists and the security forces that resulted in the death of three Maoists. A large cache of weapons besides explosives was also recovered from the scene. The gun battle is still on.

The recovered bodies of the naxal cadres are yet to be identified. Reinforcement has been sent to the area and the search operation for Maoists further intensified in the region, which is long considered to be their safe shelter.

No security personnel were injured in the operation, and further details are awaited. This year, 116 bodies of Maoists have been recovered so far in various encounters in Chhattisgarh.

The recent encounters are part of a renewed strategy to eliminate Maoist influence in Chhattisgarh by March 2026.

Dantewada remains one of the Maoist-affected districts in the Bastar zone and is cited as an epicentre of left-wing extremists in south Chhattisgarh.