Assam journalist’s arrest by police triggers protest in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The arrest of a journalist of a digital news portal by the Assam police in Guwahati triggered a protest by media persons on Wednesday.

Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, general secretary of Guwahati Press Club and chief reporter of The CrossCurrent, was detained by the police on Tuesday after he had asked some questions to the managing director of a cooperative bank in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the institution. He was arrested after midnight.

The police actions followed a protest by the Jatiya Yuva Shakti, which is the youth wing of the political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), against the alleged financial irregularities involving the bank. The AJP condemned the arrest.

Mozumder is the prime accused in the FIR filed by a complainant, whose name was not mentioned in the arrest information report. The report said the nature of the offence is cognisable and non-bailable, as per the provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST Act.