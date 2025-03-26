RS Chairman Dhankhar says floor leaders’ meeting saw ‘very fruitful interaction’ on NJAC

NEW DELHI: Giving details of the meeting of the floor leaders of Rajya Sabha on March 25, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday apprised the House that it was a “very fruitful interaction” on any concerns one might have regarding the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

He also noted that the “deliberations were consensual, reflecting cooperation, concern”.

Before the start of ‘Zero Hour’, Dhankhar said, “I need to indicate to the House that we had a very fruitful interaction yesterday on the issue that is agitating the minds of the public. There was a gracious presence of leaders of political parties, including the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition. Without going into the details, the deliberations were consensual, reflecting cooperation, concern, and the issue is not between institutions inter se.”

He went on to add saying: “It is not that the Executive, Legislature, or Judiciary are pitted against each other. All the institutions in the country have to function in tandem, in togetherness and also there are checks and balances which are well meant.”

The Chairman said that the meeting concluded with both the leader of the House and the Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha agreeing that they would discuss the issue with their respective parties and come for further deliberations.