SC declines plea for CBI or SIT probe into Karnataka honey-trap scandal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged honey-trapping of legislators, public servants, and judges in Karnataka.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath and comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, dismissed the plea filed by author Binay Kumar Singh, stating that there was no merit in the case.

"Sorry. We are not passing any order," the bench said.

The PIL, filed on Monday, sought a direction for an independent investigation into allegations that a senior minister and 48 others, including legislators, political leaders, and judges, were targeted in a honey-trap scandal.

Appearing for Singh, lawyer Varun Kumar Sinha argued that the matter was highly sensitive and warranted a court-monitored probe by the CBI or SIT. However, the court declined to intervene.