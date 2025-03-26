Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar were in touch with man held for extortion bid on minister: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged key leaders of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) were involved in a "conspiracy" against his cabinet colleague Jaykumar Gore in a case involving a woman.

Replying to a motion initiated by the opposition in the state assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said there was proof of communication between NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, and one of the accused in the case where three persons, including the woman, have been arrested for trying to extort money from Gore.

The CM, who holds the home portfolio, said the entire episode will be probed.

BJP MLA Gore, who represents the Man constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is the minister for rural development and panchayati raj.

Last week, the BJP minister claimed the woman, who had accused him of harassment, tried to extort money from him to settle the matter.