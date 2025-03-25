Summoned by police over his remark against Shinde, Kunal Kamra releases new video to mock Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena vs stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took a new turn on Tuessday with Kamra releasing a new video on social media to target the Shiv Sena.

It may be recalled that the Shiv Sena workers had ransacked Mumbai's The Habitat comedy club after Kunal Kamra took a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, for splitting the party, during a parody song at a recent stand-up comedy show.

On Sunday, a group of Shinde’s supporters vandalized the venue where the act was filmed. The mob also issued threats to Kamra, warning that he would not be allowed to “walk freely.”

Not to be cowed down, the comedian released the new video after he was summoned by the Khar police for his remarks against Shinde. He has been asked to appear before the police on Tuesday.