Maharashtra government warns action against Kunal Kamra, plans to freeze bank accounts

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has warned of stern action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his satirical remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him a “traitor.” Authorities have also announced plans to freeze Kamra’s bank accounts.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned Kamra’s act, demanding an apology from the comedian for insulting Shinde.
"Kunal Kamra has shown the Constitution book, saying he has the right to speak because of it. But Mr Kamra should read the Constitution where it also mentions that you have freedom of speech and writing, but it should not extend to insulting anyone. He cannot encroach on anyone’s freedom. Therefore, we demand an apology from Mr Kamra," Fadnavis said.
During a show at the Habitat Comedy Club in the Continental Hotel, Khar, Kamra performed a nearly 50-minute set, including a two-minute satirical song about Shinde.
He used a modified version of a song from the Bollywood movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai to mock Shinde’s 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. Kamra also made satirical comments on various businessmen and politicians.
Reacting to this, Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue while another comedian, Rajat Sood, was performing. They chanted slogans in support of Shinde and vandalised the studio where Kamra had performed.
Mumbai police later arrested eleven Shiv Sena workers, including Rahul Kanal, for the vandalism. They were released on bail the same day.
State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam said authorities would investigate Kamra’s phone records and trace his location. "We should understand the anger of Shiv Sena workers. I do not support the vandalism, but Mr Kamra’s derogatory comments against DCM Shinde will not be spared or tolerated," he said.
The local civic body also took swift action against the Continental Hotel, issuing an immediate notice for the demolition of certain structures that had been legalised only a few months ago by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Shiv Sena has filed a police case against Kamra under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Maharashtra Police Act.
Fadnavis defended the move, stating, "Kunal Kamra has full right and freedom to do comedy, but he must do so within limits and the constitutional framework. He cannot insult former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whom people have given a mandate to return to power."
Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray questioned the government’s actions, stating, "What wrong has Kamra spoken? Shinde betrayed us, toppled my government, and formed one with the BJP. Calling him a traitor is justified."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray also criticised the attack on the comedy club, posting on social media, "Mindhe's coward gang broke the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath Mindhe, which was 100% true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone. Btw, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe."
He further remarked that Kamra had not explicitly named Shinde in his performance. "Then how are Shinde and his people so sure that the word ‘traitor’ was meant for him? It shows Shinde is afraid of the word ‘traitor’," Aditya Thackeray said.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the controversy, stating, "There should not be pressure on the police."