Maharashtra government warns action against Kunal Kamra, plans to freeze bank accounts

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has warned of stern action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his satirical remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him a “traitor.” Authorities have also announced plans to freeze Kamra’s bank accounts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned Kamra’s act, demanding an apology from the comedian for insulting Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra has shown the Constitution book, saying he has the right to speak because of it. But Mr Kamra should read the Constitution where it also mentions that you have freedom of speech and writing, but it should not extend to insulting anyone. He cannot encroach on anyone’s freedom. Therefore, we demand an apology from Mr Kamra," Fadnavis said.

During a show at the Habitat Comedy Club in the Continental Hotel, Khar, Kamra performed a nearly 50-minute set, including a two-minute satirical song about Shinde.