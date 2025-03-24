BMC demolishes parts of Kunal Kamra’s show venue; comedian refuses to apologise: Report

Amid growing political backlash over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers arrived at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio on Monday and began demolishing parts of the venue, citing rule violations, NDTV reported.
According to the report, the exact nature of these alleged violations remains unclear, as BMC authorities have not provided official details. However, several civic officials were seen entering the venue—located inside the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar—carrying hammers.
Meanwhile, Kamra has told Mumbai Police that he does not regret his ‘gaddar’ or ‘traitor’ remark, which is widely seen as a reference to Shinde. According to NDTV, the comedian maintained that he would only apologise if directed by the courts. His statement comes amid calls for an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who, while addressing the Assembly, asserted that freedom of expression cannot justify “low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister.
Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for making defamatory remarks against Shinde.
The police also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Khar area, where Kamra's show with the "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.
Several Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the Habitat is located.
They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.
Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel said the party workers will not allow Kamra to move on the streets if he doesn't apologise to Shinde in two days.
Earlier on Monday the Habitat Studio, where the event was held announced that they were shutting down after Shiv Sena's workers vandalised its premises.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the studio said: "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."
The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and they have never been involved in the content performed by them.
"But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer."
"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers rights," the note further read.
In a previous post on Monday, Habitat Studio issued an apology to "all those hurt by this video".
"The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra and it does not endorse the views expressed by it," it said.
Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed and led to major controversy last month.