BMC demolishes parts of Kunal Kamra’s show venue; comedian refuses to apologise: Report

Amid growing political backlash over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers arrived at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio on Monday and began demolishing parts of the venue, citing rule violations, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the exact nature of these alleged violations remains unclear, as BMC authorities have not provided official details. However, several civic officials were seen entering the venue—located inside the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar—carrying hammers.

Meanwhile, Kamra has told Mumbai Police that he does not regret his ‘gaddar’ or ‘traitor’ remark, which is widely seen as a reference to Shinde. According to NDTV, the comedian maintained that he would only apologise if directed by the courts. His statement comes amid calls for an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who, while addressing the Assembly, asserted that freedom of expression cannot justify “low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister.