Congress government took action against Mahadev App but BJP giving it 'patronage': Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

RAIPUR: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous raids at 60 locations in connection with the multi-crore Mahadev Online App betting scam, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of protecting the app’s promoters.

"On my direction, the first FIR was lodged in March 2022. Later, 74 cases were registered, over 200 people were arrested, and more than 2,000 bank accounts were seized. The CBI raid is like nabbing the whistleblower," Baghel alleged.

"The CBI raids were carried out to get the script of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, which he will deliver on March 30 during his visit to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The promoters of the app are receiving patronage from PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Except for handing over the case to the CBI, the state BJP government has not taken any concrete action against the Mahadev App,” he added.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Raipur, the ex-CM and Patan MLA claimed he was being targeted despite his government having exposed the scam.

He accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of misleading the public about the arrests of Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.