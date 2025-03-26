CBI raids former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in connection with Mahadev betting app case

NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths have been carrying out simultaneous raids since Wednesday morning at the residential premises of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai and Raipur, apparently in connection with the multi-crore Mahadev Online App betting ' scam' case.

The CBI team is also conducting searches at the residences of three senior IPS officers: Anand Chhabra, Abhishek Pallava, and Arif Sheikh, Congress Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, and other officials.

On March 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched the Bhilai-based residence of Baghel in connection with the alleged liquor scam.