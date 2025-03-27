'I will not apologise in this life': SP MP Ramji Lal Suman over remarks on Rajput king Rana Sanga

LUCKNOW: A day after his residence was stormed by the Karni Sena activists in Agra, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, on Thursday, refused to apologise for his remarks on Rajput king Rana Sanga saying one could not deny history.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party workers demonstrated against the attack on SP MP’s house while the Karni Sena activists continued their protests against Suman at different places in UP.

While talking on camera, Suman, during the ongoing parliament session, claimed that his house in Agra was attacked with the intention to harm his family.

The SP MP had recently kicked up a row by saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who was responsible for bringing Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

"I will not apologise in this life, I do not know about the next life," the SP MP said while talking to media persons. Explaining his stand on Rana Sanga, the SP MP said that the truth should be accepted.

“Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. He had the misconception that Babur was a robber, and that he would go back, and Rana Sanga would rule, but Babur declared himself the ruler of Hindustan and refused to leave,” said Suman.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu said the remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals and demanded that Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology.

Scores of activists from Karni Sena vandalised the SP MP’s house located near Hariparvat Chauraha in Agra on Wednesday. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs were broken, and glass windows were shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman got injured. "I met the Rajya Sabah Chairman, informed him about the situation. I told him threats were being made since March 22 through social media, and yesterday they came to my house with a bulldozer," he said.

"There was a life-threatening attack, they broke all the glasses, destroying the cars in the colony... their intention was to destroy my family," he said.