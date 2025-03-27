INDIA bloc leaders meet LS Speaker over govt denying Rahul Gandhi chance to speak in Lok Sabha

A day after Congress MPs complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the ‘denial of opportunity’ for Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House, a delegation of INDIA alliance leaders met Birla on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the alleged disregard of Parliamentary procedures by the Union government.
The delegation included Congress Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Samajwadi Party (SP) Dharmendra Yadav, DMK ‘s A Raja, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, and NCP’s Supriya Sule, among others.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gogoi said that the INDIA alliance leaders have raised various issues regarding the violation of parliamentary procedures by the government.
In the memorandum, the leaders raised a host of issues, including the denial of opportunity for LoP Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House.
“By convention, whenever the LoP stands up, they are usually allowed to speak. This has been documented in Shakdher and Kaul's parliamentary practices. However, the present Government repeatedly denies the LoP an opportunity to speak, even when formally requested. This is a departure from past practices, where even in confrontational situations, the LoP was heard,” the memorandum said.
The issue has become the new political flashpoint between the government and the Opposition as the INDIA bloc parties have rallied in support of Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament after Speaker Om Birla made ‘unsubstantiated’ remarks about him. Gandhi also accused the Speaker of running the House in an ‘undemocratic style’
Gandhi’s comments came after the Speaker pulled him up during the Zero hour to adhere to the rules of procedure and uphold the dignity of the House.
“In this House, father and daughter, mother and daughter, husband and wife have been members. In this context, I expect the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself in accordance with Rule 349, which deals with rules to be observed by members in the House,” the Speaker said. As Gandhi rose to speak, Birla immediately adjourned the House.
The memorandum further raised the issue of the microphones of Opposition members being switched off while they speak.
“Whenever Opposition MPs raise a point of order, their microphones are switched off, preventing them from expressing their concerns. In contrast, whenever ministers or ruling party MPs wish to speak, they are immediately allowed to do so. This one-sided control undermines the spirit of democratic debate,” said the MPs.
The MPs also pointed out the non-appointment of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for the past six years.
“Article 93 of the Constitution mandates the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha. However, the Deputy Speaker post has been vacant since 2019, which is unprecedented. The Deputy Speaker plays a crucial role in maintaining the neutrality and functioning of the House, yet the government has failed to conduct the election,” it said.
The leaders, in their submission, also raised the issue of disregard for Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decisions and pointed out that the Prime Minister's statement in the House last week was not scheduled or informed beforehand.
“While BAC decisions have traditionally not been binding, the Government unilaterally introduces business in the House without prior consultation or information. For example, the Prime Minister's statement in the House last week was not scheduled or informed beforehand, making a mockery of parliamentary discipline,” it said.
Other issues raised by the members include neglect and rejection of adjournment motions and the Private Members' Bills and resolutions.
“When an adjournment motion was submitted, the Speaker used to mention the names of MPs and allow them to present issues of national importance during Zero Hour. Adjournment motions are now completely ignored or summarily rejected, limiting Opposition MPs from raising urgent public issues,” said the MPs.
Private Members' Bills and resolutions, which provide non-ministerial MPs an opportunity to propose laws, are not given sufficient time for discussion. This is an established practice that is now being ignored, stifling legislative debates, it said.
The letter also said that the government has stopped including key ministries in the Budget and demand for Grants and discussions.
“Traditionally, discussions on Demand for Grants cover all significant ministries. However, important ministries are now being skipped, curtailing parliamentary scrutiny over budget allocations,” they said. The government rarely takes up debates under Rule 193, avoiding accountability on pressing national issues, said the memorandum.
“Rule 193 allows for a discussion on matters of urgent public importance without voting,” it said.