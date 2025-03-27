INDIA bloc leaders meet LS Speaker over govt denying Rahul Gandhi chance to speak in Lok Sabha

A day after Congress MPs complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the ‘denial of opportunity’ for Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House, a delegation of INDIA alliance leaders met Birla on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the alleged disregard of Parliamentary procedures by the Union government.

The delegation included Congress Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Samajwadi Party (SP) Dharmendra Yadav, DMK ‘s A Raja, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, and NCP’s Supriya Sule, among others.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gogoi said that the INDIA alliance leaders have raised various issues regarding the violation of parliamentary procedures by the government.

In the memorandum, the leaders raised a host of issues, including the denial of opportunity for LoP Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House.

“By convention, whenever the LoP stands up, they are usually allowed to speak. This has been documented in Shakdher and Kaul's parliamentary practices. However, the present Government repeatedly denies the LoP an opportunity to speak, even when formally requested. This is a departure from past practices, where even in confrontational situations, the LoP was heard,” the memorandum said.