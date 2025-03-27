Ranchi Bandh: Protesters take to streets against killing of former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger

RANCHI: Normal life has been affected due to the Ranchi Bandh called by the political parties like BJP, AJSU and JKLM against the killing of former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger in broad daylight on March 26.

BJP supporters and party leaders took to the streets and demonstrations are being held on the streets by burning tyres at different locations, leading to the blockade of roads.

Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth is also present with his supporters at Piska More.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev has been taken into preventive custody by the police from his house in Harmu.

Most of the roads in Ranchi, including Piska More, Harmu Road, Kishorganj Chowk, Kachhari Chowk, Main Road are blocked. In the wake of the Ranchi Bandh, many schools have already declared a holiday on Thursday.

Business establishments, small shops, markets and haats are also closed.