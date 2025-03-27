Two more Hurriyat affiliate outfits discards separatism in J&K; HM Shah welcomes move

NEW DELHI: With the two more groups affiliated with Hurriyat Conference - J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat- announcing their decision to discard separatism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the development reaffirms their faith in the ‘new Bharat’ built by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The development, incidentally, comes two days after similar announcements made by two other affiliates of the separatists’ conglomerate – Hurriyat Conference.
On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) announced the severing of all ties with separatism.
Shah said under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.
In one of his ‘X’ posts Shah said, “Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J-K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J-K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on March 11 decided to ban two organisations - the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari - for five years over alleged anti-national activities.
Earlier this week the Home Minister had informed Parliament that from 2019 to 2024, 14 major Hurriyat-linked organisations were banned. He made the remarks during a discussion on the MHA’s functioning in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.
Shah had then criticised previous governments for their “lenient” approach towards terrorism, alleging they avoided strong actions due to fear of losing vote bank. In contrast, he emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been firmly implemented.