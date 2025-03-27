Two more Hurriyat affiliate outfits discards separatism in J&K; HM Shah welcomes move

NEW DELHI: With the two more groups affiliated with Hurriyat Conference - J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat- announcing their decision to discard separatism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the development reaffirms their faith in the ‘new Bharat’ built by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development, incidentally, comes two days after similar announcements made by two other affiliates of the separatists’ conglomerate – Hurriyat Conference.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) announced the severing of all ties with separatism.

Shah said under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.

In one of his ‘X’ posts Shah said, “Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J-K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J-K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”