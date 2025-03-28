Auto sector safe but parts to feel US tariff heat

NEW DELHI: The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a 25% import duty on completely built-up automobiles and auto parts, effective April 3. While the decision has sent shockwaves through the global auto industry, the reaction in India has been mixed. The broader Indian auto industry seems largely insulated, but the auto component sector, which currently attracts just 2.5% duty, will feel the tariff heat in the short term.
India exported $2.6 billion worth of automobiles and auto components to the US in FY24 — 13% of total auto and auto ancillary exports of $21 billion. Of this, passenger car exports to the US stood at just $8.9 million, compared to $6.98 billion in global car exports, meaning only 0.13% of India’s car exports are US-bound.
Moreover, the 25% duty is still lower than the 70-100% tariffs that could result from reciprocal tariff measures. Trade analysts say India need not be concerned, given the relatively small volume of its car and bike exports to the US.
Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India, says the limited implications for India’s auto industry mean the Indian government may not aggressively seek exemptions from the tariff.
Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, even discourages India from reducing its own import duties in response. He warns that lowering tariffs on passenger cars could be counterproductive, citing Australia’s experience—where import duties were slashed from 45% to 5% in the late 1980s, leading to the collapse of its domestic auto manufacturing industry. With the auto sector contributing one-third of India’s manufacturing GDP, policymakers will tread cautiously.
Mrunmayee Jogalekar, an analyst at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates, said Tata Motors could face challenges as its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover sells a significant number of cars in the US.
What it means for India
No big impact on Indian auto sector, but Tata Motors’ luxury car subsidiary JLR to be hit.
India’s auto parts exports to US stand at around $2 bn, attracting just 2.5% duty. This will increase 10 times on April 3.