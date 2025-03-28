ED seizes Rs 11.64 crore in cash from multiple locations linked to Bihar chief engineer

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 11.64 crore in cash during searches at multiple locations linked to senior officials of the Bihar government on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The raids were conducted following fresh evidence in a money laundering case against 1997-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, who is currently lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna.

Officials said searches were carried out at seven locations in Patna, including the residence of Bihar Building Construction Department chief engineer Tarini Das. Raids were also conducted at the premises of Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary in the finance department, and Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer in the urban development and housing department, among others.

A statement issued by the federal agency revealed that searches were also conducted at the premises of Ayaz Ahmad, deputy project director of BUIDCO; Sagar Jaiswal, DGM (Projects) at BMSICL; Vikas Jha, DGM at BMSICL; and Saket Kumar, executive engineer in the Bihar Building Construction Department.