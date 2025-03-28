ED seizes Rs 11.64 crore in cash from multiple locations linked to Bihar chief engineer

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 11.64 crore in cash during searches at multiple locations linked to senior officials of the Bihar government on Thursday, officials said on Friday.
The raids were conducted following fresh evidence in a money laundering case against 1997-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, who is currently lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna.
Officials said searches were carried out at seven locations in Patna, including the residence of Bihar Building Construction Department chief engineer Tarini Das. Raids were also conducted at the premises of Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary in the finance department, and Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer in the urban development and housing department, among others.
A statement issued by the federal agency revealed that searches were also conducted at the premises of Ayaz Ahmad, deputy project director of BUIDCO; Sagar Jaiswal, DGM (Projects) at BMSICL; Vikas Jha, DGM at BMSICL; and Saket Kumar, executive engineer in the Bihar Building Construction Department.
ED sources said these officials were allegedly recipients of bribe money in exchange for favours in tenders and clearance of bills for various contractors, including Patna-based contractor Rishu Shree.
The statement revealed that Rs 11.64 crore in cash was seized during the operation, along with documents detailing the distribution of bribe money among the officers and other incriminating evidence. However, the agency did not provide specific details on the amount recovered from each official, all of whom had been under surveillance.
The fresh searches have caused unrest among top officials in the concerned departments.
The case against Sanjeev Hans was lodged last year at the Special Vigilance Unit of the Bihar Police. Hans, who last served as the principal secretary of the state energy department, was arrested and sent to judicial custody after investigators found clinching evidence against him.
He has been accused of amassing unaccounted wealth through unlawful means. The ED is investigating his postings in various departments from 2018 to 2023.