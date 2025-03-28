Mayawati accuses SP chief of using Agra incident for political gains

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that SP should "stop baking its political bread in the guise of Agra incident."

In a series of posts on X, the BSP chief urged Akhilesh Yadav to recall an incident that took place during the government led by his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Along with the incident that happened in Agra, the SP chief should also remember the Lucknow State Guest House incident on June 2, 1995, when there was a murderous attack on me by this party during its government and should also repent for it, Mayawati said.

"Therefore, SP should now stop baking its political bread in the guise of the Agra incident and should not allow further oppression of Dalits here like the incident that happened in Agra, she added.