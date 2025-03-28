Rana Sanga controversy: Rajya Sabha witness uproar as BJP clashes with opposition demanding apology

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed disruptions amid uproar by members of the ruling BJP over Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks against Rajput King Rana Sanga demanding an “unqualified apology”.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJP members rose on to their feet, shouting slogans and demanding an apology from Suman. Their protests led to an adjournment of the proceeding for nearly 30 minutes.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to Rana Sanga as a national hero, who fought valiantly and described the remarks against him as “highly disparaging and objectionable”. He urged members to exercise caution and maintain dignity when speaking on sensitive issues.

Trying to pacify the agitated members Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju to intervene and calm the party members.

Rijiju, while condemning Suman’s statement and calling it an insult that was highly objectionable, said he and his party completely agreed to the assertions made by the Chairman.