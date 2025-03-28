'Traitor' song targeting Shinde: Kunal Kamra moves Madras High Court seeking protection from arrest

Kunal Kamra, who has been summoned by the Khar police in Mumbai for questioning over his remarks against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, has moved the Madras High Court for transit anticipatory bail.

He has sought protection against his arrest for his "traitor" remarks against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde during a show recently.

The standup comedian filed the petition via e-filing system Thursday late night.

Kamra's contention is that he is "innocent of the offences levelled against him" and that he has been "falsely implicated" in the case through a "frivolous complaint" filed by a complainant to "harass and intimidate" and "censor an artist for merely exercising his fundamental right to freedom of speech."

A case has been filed against Kunal Kamra in the Khar police station in Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. after he performed a parody song targetting Shinde.

In the song, he referred to Shinde as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), alluding to his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the fall of Thackeray’s government and the split of the Shiv Sena.

Following the show, after the parody song went viral, Shiv Sena supporters on the night of March 23 vandalised the venue, Habitat Comedy Club, in Mumbai.