Kunal Kamra refuses to appear before police, cites death threats from Shiv Sena workers

MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Monday summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for questioning in a case registered against him over his satirical lyrics targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a recent show in Mumbai.

Kamra was asked to appear before the Khar police by 11 am on Tuesday, with the summons also sent to him via WhatsApp. However, Kamra, who currently resides in Pondicherry, declined to join the questioning immediately, citing threats to his life from Shiv Sena workers. He has reportedly requested a week's time to appear before the police.

The comedian has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1)(b) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).