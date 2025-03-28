'Traitor' song targeting Shinde: Madras High Court grants interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra

The Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail till April 7 to Kunal Kamra in connection with the FIR lodged against him at Khar police station in Mumbai for his 'traitor' song against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

According to Live Law, Kamra has been asked to execute the bail bond before the Jurisdictional Magistrate.

A case has been filed against Kunal Kamra in the Khar police station in Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. after he performed a parody song targetting Shinde.

In the song, he referred to Shinde as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), alluding to his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the fall of Thackeray’s government and the split of the Shiv Sena.

Following the show, after the parody song went viral, Shiv Sena supporters on the night of March 23 vandalised the venue, Habitat Comedy Club, in Mumbai.

Kunal Kamra has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1)(b) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).

