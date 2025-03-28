War of words follows disruption of Mamata's speech at Oxford

KOLKATA: Political reactions flew thick and fast back home in the aftermath of protestors, allegedly by Left-leaning youths, disrupting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech on social development and women's empowerment at Kellogg College under the University of Oxford.

The Trinamool Congress asserted that the disruption was a slur on the country as a whole and that people would "respond to the attack with interest", while CPI(M)'s student wing SFI stated that the "chief minister has no escape from tough questions from the enraged student community wherever she goes".

Midway through Banerjee's speech, a section of the audience, who had come with posters, tried to interrupt her address by questioning her on a range of issues, from the RG Kar hospital medic's rape and murder to the flight of capital from the state, including the Tata Motors' exit from Singur.

A composed Banerjee tried to placate the protestors by offering to send them "chocolates" and wishing them a "good night's sleep over their agendas".

She announced that such resistance has only encouraged her more, strengthened her resolve and offered to visit Oxford twice a year, should she be invited to speak.

"This same show can get repeated when your leaders come to visit," Banerjee warned the protestors, adding, "My Left and ultra-Left friends, this is not the proper way to behave."

Taking to his social media handle, TMC spokesperson and part of Banerjee's entourage to the UK, Kunal Ghosh wrote, "A motley band of Left supporters brought disrepute to the state and country by their actions. They have forgotten about everything that happened in Bengal during the Left rule. Confronted by the audience, they fled the scene. Instead of raising questions during the question and answer session, these people displayed their culture."

The party's IT cell chief Debangshu Bhattacharya questioned the identity of the protesters.

"These people were neither students of Oxford, nor were they British citizens. By trying to insult the chief minister, they ended up insulting India. People will give them a befitting reply with interest," said Bhattacharya.

Education Minister Bratya Basu, who himself was at the receiving end of students' disgruntlement at Jadavpur University recently, called the protest "a reflection of collective hopelessness among the red and saffron camps".