After 28 years, fodder scam surfaces in poll-bound Bihar

PATNA: The ghost of Bihar’s multi-crore animal husbandry department scam, often dubbed as the “fodder scam,” has resurfaced ahead of Assembly polls slated later this year after Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said the government intends to initiate recovery of the “siphoned off” money from the accused.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is among the key accused in the scam cases involving Rs 950 crore. He was Chief Minister of erstwhile undivided Bihar when the irregularities took place. Lalu Prasad was convicted in few cases and sentenced to imprisonment. He is currently on bail on health grounds.

Choudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the government will initiate the process of confiscating accused’s property as per law.

The court had said the government must recover the “plundered” amount from the accused. “If required, the government will seek the court’s intervention. The confiscated property and the amount recovered from the accused will go into the state exchequer. The court had said the government might initiate the process to confiscate the accused’s property if needed,” Choudhary said.