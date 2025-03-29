Nod to 2 mega infra projects in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved two mega infrastructure projects — the Kosi-Mechi river-linking worth Rs 6,282 crore and National Highway between Patna and Sasaram with an estimated cost of Rs 3,712 crore — for poll-bound Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Centre also gave its nod to a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2% of basic pay for central government employees and pensioners and nutrient-based subsidy worth Rs 37,216 crore for P&K fertilizers during the Kharif season.
Briefing media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the greenfield road project connecting Patna with Sasaram in Bihar will be carried out in two stretches. The first will run 74.43km and will be built from scratch in two years, while the second, construction of 45.67km and redevelopment of 10.6km, will be completed in 30 months.
“This project will also connect five national highways and four state highways. The road will act as an artery and significantly reduce congestion,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the highway will connect Patna airport with the upcoming airport at Bihta, and major railway stations at Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, and Patna, besides providing direct access to Patna Ring Road, ensuring multimodal connectivity for passengers and freight.
Another project for Bihar – the Kosi-Mechi river-linking – has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP). It will be built on Hybrid Annuity Mode at an estimated cost of `6,282 crore, the Union minister said.
The project envisages diversion of a part of surplus Kosi water for extending irrigation to Mahananda basin in Bihar by remodeling existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal. Out of the total cost, `3,652.56 crore will be given as central assistance to Bihar and is scheduled for completion by March 2029, the minister added.
Responding to a question during the briefing, Vaishnaw said discussions have been held with Nepal regarding the project, adding that the Kosi-Mechi river-link is expected to bring major improvement in Bihar flood management. Once completed, the project aims to provide additional irrigation to 2,10,516 hectares of farmland in Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts during the Kharif season, he noted.
Meanwhile, in a good news to central government employees and pensioners, the Cabinet increased the DA and DR by 2% of basic pay, effective from January 1 this year. This benefits nearly 1.15 crore government employees and pensioners with at a cost of Rs 6,614.04 crore per annum on the exchequer.
Besides, Rs 37,216.15 crore proposal to provide subsidised fertilizers to farmers across the country during the Kharif season (April-September) was also approved by Cabinet.
