Nod to 2 mega infra projects in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved two mega infrastructure projects — the Kosi-Mechi river-linking worth Rs 6,282 crore and National Highway between Patna and Sasaram with an estimated cost of Rs 3,712 crore — for poll-bound Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Centre also gave its nod to a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2% of basic pay for central government employees and pensioners and nutrient-based subsidy worth Rs 37,216 crore for P&K fertilizers during the Kharif season.

Briefing media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the greenfield road project connecting Patna with Sasaram in Bihar will be carried out in two stretches. The first will run 74.43km and will be built from scratch in two years, while the second, construction of 45.67km and redevelopment of 10.6km, will be completed in 30 months.

“This project will also connect five national highways and four state highways. The road will act as an artery and significantly reduce congestion,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the highway will connect Patna airport with the upcoming airport at Bihta, and major railway stations at Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, and Patna, besides providing direct access to Patna Ring Road, ensuring multimodal connectivity for passengers and freight.