Assault on Army officer: Col Bath's family meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reiterates demand for CBI probe

CHANDIGARH: The family of serving army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and reiterated their demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Monday, they will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and if they do not receive justice, their protest, which is "temporarily suspended" now, will resume.

Two days ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court questioned the state government over the delay in registering a First Information Report (FIR) in the assault case involving the army officer and his son.

During a 25-minute meeting with Rajnath Singh, Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Col Bath, reiterated her demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasising that she does not trust the Patiala Police at all.

"We told Rajnath Singh about the complete incident, the brutal attack on my husband and son, and how the Punjab Police has been playing with us. He assured us that justice will be given to us and that necessary action will be taken, and over time, we will know about it," she said.

"Tomorrow, we will meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and see what he says. Recently, it was the CM’s daughter’s first birth, and we bless her with a lot of happiness and good health. Similarly, I am also a daughter to someone, a wife and mother. Think about it – when a daughter of the nation is coming to you, you should do justice for her. If tomorrow your own daughter faced something like this, what justice would you give her? The same justice should be given to me," she added.