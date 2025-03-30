'Be careful or your number will come up next': SP spokesperson gets threat call from 'Bishnoi gang'

BAHRAICH: Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson, Tariq Khan, has allegedly received a threat call from an individual claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The call, made two days ago, has prompted the police to initiate an investigation.

In an audio clip circulating on social media since Saturday evening, Khan, known for his articulate defense of the Samajwadi Party on national television debates, has been subjected to abusive and threatening language.

Talking to PTI, Khan said, "For the past two months, I have been receiving abusive and threatening calls, which I ignored. However, on Friday night, a caller not only hurled abuses but also claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Considering the gravity of the threat, I immediately informed Superintendent of Police and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Now, the audio of that conversation has surfaced on social media."

Khan added, "I have informed the police that this might be a hoax, but it is essential to identify and apprehend the caller. I have provided the police with recordings of the recent conversation along with previous instances."

The party's national president, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been briefed on the situation, has called Khan to Lucknow on Tuesday.

If deemed necessary, Yadav might escalate the matter to the Director General of Police.

In the alleged audio recording, the caller initiates the conversation with an ominous warning: "Be careful or your number will come up next."