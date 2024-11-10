Main accused in Baba Siddique murder case arrested from UP, implicates Lawrence Bishnoi gang

MUMBAI/LUCKNOW: In a breakthrough, Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh STF on Sunday arrested wanted shooter Shivkumar in the NCP politician Baba Siddique murder case from the northern state along with four others, an official said.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

A Mumbai crime branch official, however, said three persons, including Shivkumar, were arrested.

The STF and the Mumbai Crime Branch today (Sunday) arrested the shooter Shivkumar and his four protectors from Nanpara in Bahraich district, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order and STF) of UP Police Amitabh Yash told reporters in Lucknow.

Yash said that the accused Shivkumar was trying to flee to Nepal.

The four others, namely Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, have been arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal, he added.

Mumbai Police had said that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol, believed to be living in Canada, was allegedly behind the murder, but the motive was not clear.