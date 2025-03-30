Two men in Gwalior claim life threats from wives and live-in partners

BHOPAL: A few days after the shocking murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, allegedly by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, two men in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have claimed their lives are in danger from their wives and partners.
A sweet-maker named Anil Sen held a protest in Gwalior city, holding a poster that read, "CM Sir, please give me justice. My wife has betrayed me and got my son murdered. She can now get me eliminated. Many husbands have been killed by their wives with the help of their lovers. I may face the same fate as my wife has 3-4 boyfriends."
Sen said he has written to the Chief Minister and submitted complaints to local officials, but his concerns remain unaddressed. He claimed his wife, who left him three years ago, has multiple boyfriends and is currently living with a man named Rahul Batham. Sen also alleged that she was responsible for the death of their nine-year-old son and fears for the life of their seven-year-old child, who is with her. He said she has been threatening him and might have him killed.
According to Janakganj police station in-charge VS Chauhan, "The police will look into the matter and conduct necessary investigations once the concerned man approaches us with his complaint."
In another case in Gwalior, a man named Anil Pal alleged that his wife, who is living with her lover Mangal Singh Kushwah, recently attempted to have him killed. Pal said that on March 20, he saw his wife with Kushwah at the Chandrabadani Naka bus stand. When he tried to stop Kushwah's car, Kushwah allegedly tried to run him over. Pal survived and reported the incident to the police. However, he claimed that instead of filing an attempted murder case, the police registered it as an accident.
Pal, who has three children, suffered back injuries in the incident.
Circle SP (CSP-Gwalior) Robin Jain said, "Appropriate action, including adding more stringent sections in the case, may be done, depending on where the investigations take us following the statements of the concerned man and the others associated with the case."
Meanwhile, in Jabalpur district, a 35-year-old private bank employee named Anand Dube has gone missing. Before disappearing, he sent a video to his mother, in which he alleged that his wife was continuously harassing him. In the video, Dube said that he was leaving everything behind because of his wife's harassment and was going away.
The local police have registered a missing person complaint and are searching for Dube.