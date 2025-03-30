Two men in Gwalior claim life threats from wives and live-in partners

BHOPAL: A few days after the shocking murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, allegedly by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, two men in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have claimed their lives are in danger from their wives and partners.

A sweet-maker named Anil Sen held a protest in Gwalior city, holding a poster that read, "CM Sir, please give me justice. My wife has betrayed me and got my son murdered. She can now get me eliminated. Many husbands have been killed by their wives with the help of their lovers. I may face the same fate as my wife has 3-4 boyfriends."

Sen said he has written to the Chief Minister and submitted complaints to local officials, but his concerns remain unaddressed. He claimed his wife, who left him three years ago, has multiple boyfriends and is currently living with a man named Rahul Batham. Sen also alleged that she was responsible for the death of their nine-year-old son and fears for the life of their seven-year-old child, who is with her. He said she has been threatening him and might have him killed.

According to Janakganj police station in-charge VS Chauhan, "The police will look into the matter and conduct necessary investigations once the concerned man approaches us with his complaint."