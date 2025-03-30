Union HM Amit Shah endorses CM Nitish Kumar at Gopalganj rally ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

PATNA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday affirmed that JD(U) president Nitish Kumar would become chief minister again after upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Assembly elections in the state are due in October-November.

Kick-starting the election campaign for NDA from Gopalganj, Shah said that Bihar would develop under joint leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Bihar mein Nitish-Modi ki jodi vikas ki gati ko aage le jayegi (Nitish-Modi leadership will take Bihar on a high scale of development), he asserted.

Shah’s remarks assumed significance in the wake of JD(U)’s demand to declare Nitish as CM face of NDA for the upcoming assembly elections. Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar had also made a similar demand from top leadership of BJP.

Shah’s statement has ended the suspension over Nitish becoming the NDA’s CM face in the ensuing election.

Shah also announced on the occasion that a grand temple of Goddess Sita would be built in Sitamarhi, known as birthplace of the Hindu deity.

He alleged that both RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandh destroyed Bihar. On the other hand, Bihar has been developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.