Chaos at Congress yatra in Bihar's Araria, Kanhaiya Kumar leaves midway

ARARIA: The 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' (stop migration give jobs) of the Congress turned chaotic in Bihar's Araria district when private security guards of AICC in charge of NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar, allegedly pushed party workers when they tried to get close to him to take selfies.

According to party workers, when the yatra reached near the SSB campus on Sunday, party workers were jostling with each other to come closer to Kanhaiya Kumar and take selfies with him.

However, private security guards of Kanhaiya Kumar objected to it and they allegedly pushed some workers.

It led to an alleged brawl between party workers and the private security guards. Kumar who was leading the yatra, left it midway.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.