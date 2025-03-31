Kunal Kamra to be ‘welcomed Shiv Sena-style,’ says Rahool Kanal as controversy escalates

MUMBAI: The ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra deepened as political leaders from both factions of the Shiv Sena traded sharp remarks about his recent satirical comments on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to ANI, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), said, "Following the procedure of law, Yuva Sena members come to the police station for attendance every Monday and Thursday. We welcome the court's verdict that grants him relief, but it is only until April 7."

He added, "Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true 'Shiv Sena style'... It's not a threat, but Mumbai has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' He considers himself a guest here; he should follow the law."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra's cabinet ministers of making serious threats against Kamra.

Raut claimed, "Ministers in the state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly, demanding that he be 'shot and hanged immediately.' This lawlessness continues under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained silent on this matter."

Raut further criticized the lack of action from the state government, asserting that Kamra, like other controversial figures, such as actress Kangana Ranaut, should be given special protection.

"Just as the Maharashtra government provided security to Kangana Ranaut during her rift with Shiv Sena, I demand the same level of protection for Kunal Kamra," Raut said during a press conference.