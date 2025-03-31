Lamborghini driver who hit two pedestrians in Noida gets bail

NOIDA: A district court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with his Lamborghini sports car in Noida.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday following the accident near an under-construction building in Sector 94 here, police said.

The two labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both hailing from Chhattisgarh.

They were admitted to a private hospital and have been operated upon, police said.

The accused's advocate, Mayank Pachori, told reporters, "The court has granted bail as the offence was available. The bail was granted without conditions."

He said the accident happened when Kumar was out on a test drive of the vehicle.