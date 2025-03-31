Nation

Lamborghini driver who hit two pedestrians in Noida gets bail

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, the accused came out of his car and asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)".
NOIDA: A district court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with his Lamborghini sports car in Noida.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday following the accident near an under-construction building in Sector 94 here, police said.

The two labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both hailing from Chhattisgarh.

They were admitted to a private hospital and have been operated upon, police said.

The accused's advocate, Mayank Pachori, told reporters, "The court has granted bail as the offence was available. The bail was granted without conditions."

He said the accident happened when Kumar was out on a test drive of the vehicle.

Kumar, a car dealer in Noida, was booked under section 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125(B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the Sector 126 Police Station, said.

A purported video surfaced online on Sunday, showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died there.

To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car.

The injured labourers said the car came towards them at a very high speed giving them no time to escape.

"I have injuries on my legs and hands my whole body is paining," said one of the injured labourers.

During questioning on Sunday, Kumar told police that the accident had happened due to a fault in the vehicle. The car is registered in Puducherry.

