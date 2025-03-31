Mamata calls for unity, slams BJP's 'divisive politics' at Eid prayers

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to fall for provocations that could fuel communal riots and stressed that her government would stand with the residents, ensuring that no one could stir up tensions in the state.

Addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road here, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state."

Banerjee also hit out at the BJP, asking, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?" She reaffirmed her belief in respecting all religions and reiterated her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics", which she described as "jumla politics".

The chief minister further hit out at the Left, stating, "Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you."

She stressed the importance of harmony and unity, repeatedly emphasising, "Do not fall for provocations."

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the unity in the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last (2024) Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he asserted.