P A Sangma advocated division of Northeast into smaller ethnic states: Former Manipur CM Biren Singh

GUWAHATI: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said former Lok Sabha speaker, the late PA Sangma, once advocated the “dangerous idea” of dividing the Northeast into smaller states on ethnic lines.
Singh alleged that similar attempts were being made today to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilise the state.
Taking to X, he shared a video of Sangma speaking in the Parliament in 2014 where he can be heard saying, “I think we must go for smaller states. I am in favour of smaller states.”
Singh wrote, “Manipur’s situation is unique. This state is home to several small, vulnerable indigenous communities, whose protection necessitated the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). The present crisis is not political at its core. It stems from a complex mix of challenges: the drug menace, illegal immigration, destruction of forests, and the systematic pursuit of power by select groups.”
“After years of effort to safeguard our indigenous populations, we have begun to make real progress such as the implementation of ILP, a hard-won achievement,” he further wrote.
He then took potshots at Sangma’s son and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. He said Conrad should know that the ethnic violence in Manipur was not spontaneous but it was instigated by those who felt threatened and insecure by such kind of progress.
“Does Mr Conrad Sangma know that Manipur had already initiated border fencing? That the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is now strictly regulated? Has he noticed the alarming rise in unrecognised villages within Manipur’s borders?” Singh wrote.
It was not clear why he attacked Conrad on the Manipur issue.
Singh said when Manipur was facing serious challenges, others refrained from interfering in its internal affairs. The same courtesy was expected, yet some chose a different path, one driven by narrow interests rather than genuine concern, he added.
“Today, various groups across the Northeast are beginning to recognise the seriousness of FMR, ILP and border security. Manipur’s experiences should serve as a lesson, not a platform for political posturing,” Singh said.
“Manipur is home to 32 indigenous tribes whose identities, cultures, and way of life deserve protection. Refrain from encouraging illegal immigrants or interfering in matters that threaten this delicate balance. The people of Manipur have endured enough. Let us live in peace,” he further stated.
Responding to Singh’s statement, the Meghalaya chief minister wrote, “It’s unfortunate that @NBirenSingh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P. A. Sangma ji. Sangma ji has always fought for the people of the North East, was a strong advocate for different issues and rights of the people of the North East.”
He added, “At this time, everyone’s efforts should be towards the restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur and not indulge in political posturing. We all have to work together. I once again appeal to everyone to work for the betterment of the people of Manipur. This is what P A Sangma ji would have wanted.”