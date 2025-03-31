SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea over multiple FIRs on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday.

The plea is in connection with multiple FIRs registered against Allahbadia over his alleged remarks on parents and sex during comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

According to the causelist of the top court uploaded on its website, a two-judge bench, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, is expected to take up the matter on Tuesday.

The apex court had earlier, in its March 3 order, extended the relief of interim protection to Allahbadia and asked him to resume his show, but cautioned him that the show must meet the standards of "decency & morality" and be suitable for viewers of all ages.

The top court allowed his plea to resume his show after considering Allahbadia's argument that the podcast was his primary source of income, supporting nearly 280 employees.

It, however, refused his other plea to travel abroad, with a rider that permission could only be granted after he joined the probe in the case.

On February 18, the apex court, in a major relief to Allahbadia, had directed that no coercive action be taken against him for the alleged obscene remarks he made on the YouTube show, even as the court reprimanded him for his indecent remarks.

He was in the dock for his alleged obscene remarks - controversial comments on parents and sex on social media - made during his YouTube show India's Got Latent.