Surat's diamond artisans demand wage increase

AHMEDABAD: Surat's diamond industry has long shined on the global stage, but recent global recession and war-like conditions have severely impacted the business with artisans demanding better wages. The industry has directly felt the effects of economic slowdowns in countries like America and China.
Even today, the diamond industry lacks the vigor it once had, weakening the financial situation of diamond artisans.
Following Sunday's strike, there was another call for a spontaneous strike today. However, most artisans did not participate, with workers from only two to three factories joining the demonstration.
Surat is a diamond industry hub with approximately 5,000 active diamond factories employing about 800,000 to 1 million workers. The industry's annual turnover, which was once Rs 225,000 crore, fell to Rs 150,000 crore in 2024 and continues to decline.
Reduced global demand has directly affected workers' incomes, leading to strikes demanding wage increases, though these haven't received significant support.
Diamond artisans at Pankaj Diamond Factory in Surat's Kapodra area stayed away from work today and went on strike. The artisans spoke about their grievances that led to the strike decision. Factory owners are no longer paying artisans the wages they once did.
By one estimate, artisans' income has been cut by more than 30%. Working hours have also been significantly reduced, naturally limiting how many diamonds artisans can polish, affecting their monthly salary.
Diamond artisan Paresh Goti stated that their factory works on both small and large diamonds, but the payment rate is the same for all sizes. Workers demand higher rates for larger diamonds since factory owners earn more profit from them.
Many artisans don't join strikes fearing job loss or wage deductions for strike days, making it difficult to run their households.
"How to run a household when wages decrease is everyone's concern," said artisan Bhupatbhai Saraiya. He has been working for three years and used to earn Rs 25,000-30,000 monthly when demand was high. With decreased demand and work, he now earns only Rs 15,000-18,000, making household management difficult.
Bhavesh Tank, Vice President of Surat Diamond Workers Union, said artisans in seven to eight different areas have stopped working. "We appealed to artisans yesterday to participate in peaceful strikes without taking to the streets. I urge company management to form a high-level committee for artisans' rate increases and request the government to help artisans as promised."