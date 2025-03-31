Surat's diamond artisans demand wage increase

AHMEDABAD: Surat's diamond industry has long shined on the global stage, but recent global recession and war-like conditions have severely impacted the business with artisans demanding better wages. The industry has directly felt the effects of economic slowdowns in countries like America and China.

Even today, the diamond industry lacks the vigor it once had, weakening the financial situation of diamond artisans.

Following Sunday's strike, there was another call for a spontaneous strike today. However, most artisans did not participate, with workers from only two to three factories joining the demonstration.

Surat is a diamond industry hub with approximately 5,000 active diamond factories employing about 800,000 to 1 million workers. The industry's annual turnover, which was once Rs 225,000 crore, fell to Rs 150,000 crore in 2024 and continues to decline.

Reduced global demand has directly affected workers' incomes, leading to strikes demanding wage increases, though these haven't received significant support.