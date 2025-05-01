Ayodhya municipal corporation proposes ban on sale of meat, liquor on Ram Path

LUCKNOW: The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution seeking a ban on the sale of liquor and meat along a 14-kilometre stretch of Ram Path, which includes roads connecting Ayodhya city with Ayodhya Cantonment and also Faizabad city.

The resolution, passed by the executive committee comprising the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and 12 Corporators, also proposes a prohibition on the sale of paan, gutkha, bidi, cigarettes, and advertisements for undergarments.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said the decision regarding the ban has been formally communicated to the District Magistrate (DM) of Ayodhya, who will now decide on its implementation.

“The councillors proposed that since this 14-km stretch of road is named Ram Path after Lord Ram, the sale of such items along it would not align with our cultural discipline. Therefore, we have passed a resolution and sent a letter to the DM to stop the sale of liquor on Ram Path. Moreover, we have also urged the district administration to relocate meat shops away from Ram Path,” said the Mayor.

However, the district administration is yet to respond to the proposal.