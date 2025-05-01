Ayodhya municipal corporation proposes ban on sale of meat, liquor on Ram Path

LUCKNOW: The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution seeking a ban on the sale of liquor and meat along a 14-kilometre stretch of Ram Path, which includes roads connecting Ayodhya city with Ayodhya Cantonment and also Faizabad city.
The resolution, passed by the executive committee comprising the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and 12 Corporators, also proposes a prohibition on the sale of paan, gutkha, bidi, cigarettes, and advertisements for undergarments.
Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said the decision regarding the ban has been formally communicated to the District Magistrate (DM) of Ayodhya, who will now decide on its implementation.
“The councillors proposed that since this 14-km stretch of road is named Ram Path after Lord Ram, the sale of such items along it would not align with our cultural discipline. Therefore, we have passed a resolution and sent a letter to the DM to stop the sale of liquor on Ram Path. Moreover, we have also urged the district administration to relocate meat shops away from Ram Path,” said the Mayor.
However, the district administration is yet to respond to the proposal.
The sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya town has not been practiced for a long time. However, Ram Path, which starts from the banks of the River Saryu and enters Faizabad city, has numerous outlets selling raw mutton and chicken, as well as a brisk business in liquor sales.
The 10-km stretch of Ram Path in Faizabad city has many liquor shops on both sides, along with prominent restaurants and hotels serving non-vegetarian food. There are also hoardings displaying advertisements for gutkha and undergarments.
“Shops selling liquor and meat will only be allowed beyond half a kilometre from Ram Path, and restaurants and hotels serving non-vegetarian food will also have to relocate at least half a kilometre away from the road,” said Mukesh Pandey, PRO of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.
Meanwhile, as the Ram Temple nears completion, work has begun on mounting gold on the temple doors in Ayodhya.
Currently, six doors on the first floor of the temple are being adorned with a total of 18 kg of gold, with each door receiving 3 kg, according to a source from the temple trust.
The Ram Darbar on the temple’s first floor and the Kalash atop it will also be decorated with gold.
According to sources, the doors on the first floor have been crafted from 'Sagaun' (teak) wood sourced from Chandrapur in Maharashtra. Each door was first covered with copper, followed by 3 kg of gold. The doors are engraved with images of elephants showering water on lotus flowers.
In the next three days, the four-foot Kalash will also be mounted with gold, the sources said.
It may be recalled that the 14 doors on the temple’s ground floor, which include the Sanctum Sanctorum, were also covered in gold last year.