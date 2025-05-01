CBI takes NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya on four-day remand

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took Sanjeev Kumar Singh, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, on a four-day remand for interrogation in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case. Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind behind several question paper leak rackets, was arrested from Patna last Friday.

CBI special judge Sunil Kumar-2 granted the four-day remand after a petition was filed seeking his custody for interrogation in the undergraduate medical entrance exam case. Although the CBI had requested a seven-day remand, the court granted only four.

Mukhiya, a native of Bihar’s Nalanda district, is believed to be at the centre of an inter-state solver gang involved in leaking question papers of various national-level exams.

“We hope to get substantial clue in the medical entrance exam question paper leak case,” said an investigating officer on condition of anonymity.

During an earlier interrogation by Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Mukhiya reportedly claimed that he had helped several politicians, doctors and government officers by securing medical college seats for their children. He also confessed to maintaining connections with teachers at private coaching institutes, who would send candidates to him.

He disclosed that the leaks were carried out in collusion with certain printing press employees. “As soon as his men would inform him about question of a particular examination being printed in a press, he would start his work and contact them,” the officer said. Mukhiya would allegedly offer hefty bribes to gain access to the papers.